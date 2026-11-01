Sa Dec flower growers diversify crops for Tet 2027

Flower growers in Sa Dec, Dong Thap Province, are diversifying flower varieties, introducing new products and adjusting cultivation methods for the Lunar New Year (Tet) season of 2027 to cope with rising input costs and meet changing market demand.

In the Sa Dec flower village in Dong Thap Province, farmers are flexibly adjusting their flower variety structure, diversifying products and modifying cultivation methods to adapt to fluctuations in input costs while keeping pace with market trends.

Cultivating flowers on water in Sa Dec offers local farmers a sustainable way to cut production costs and reduce daily maintenance efforts.

At this time, gardeners and farmers in Sa Dec are busy tending flower beds. This year, in addition to traditional flower varieties, many growers have flexibly introduced new flower species with diverse colors and shapes to meet consumer preferences.

At the flower garden of Dang Quang Giau, head of the Tan An Flower Growing Cooperative Group, baskets of chrysanthemum flowers are in the growth stage and are being regularly monitored, pruned, fertilized and managed under adjusted care regimes.

This year, Giau continues to cultivate 30,000 baskets of chrysanthemums, marigolds and several other flower varieties for the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Sa Dec flower village is estimated to have more than 2,000 flower varieties, supplying products to many regions across the country. Growers mainly cultivate flowers in orange, wine red and scarlet red colors that match customer preferences.

In addition to focusing on new varieties, flower growers are proactively changing production methods to reduce costs, including mixing rice husks, coconut fiber and cow manure to partially replace straw-based fertilizer.

According to flower growers, the most difficult challenge during the Tet crop is ensuring flowers bloom at the right time. If flowers bloom too early or too late compared with market demand, growers risk financial losses. Therefore, besides routine care, farmers must closely monitor weather conditions, pests and diseases, and the growth of each flower variety.

This year, Sa Dec flower village farmers planted a number of new flower varieties with diverse colors

According to the People's Committee of Sa Dec Ward, to protect ornamental flower areas throughout the production season, local authorities are coordinating with and supporting farmers in reinforcing culvert covers and rural transport systems to ensure convenient travel, transportation of materials and flower care activities.

With early preparation, diversified flower varieties and proactive cost-cutting measures, Sa Dec flower growers are hoping for a favorable Tet season so their flower baskets can bloom on schedule and meet consumers' shopping and decoration needs.

According to the People's Committee of Sa Dec Ward, the locality currently has 960 hectares dedicated to ornamental flower production, involving more than 4,000 households. Landscape ornamental plants account for about 75 percent of the area, while the remainder is used for Tet flowers. This year, the Sa Dec flower village is expected to supply approximately 1 million to 1.2 million baskets of Tet flowers to the market. This is one of the most important production seasons of the year, determining a large share of income for many flower-growing households in the locality.

It is expected that this year, the Sa Dec flower village will supply over 1.2 million baskets of flowers to the market for the Tet holiday.

Chrysanthemums are grown over large areas in Sa Dec to supply the market for the Lunar New Year.

In addition to supplying flowers to the market, Sa Dec is also a tourist destination that attracts visitors, especially during the Tet holiday.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan