Acting Governor of Russia’s Vologda Region Georgy Filimonov on August 22 expressed a hope to strengthen cooperation with Asian countries, including India, China and Vietnam.

Russia’s Vologda Region wants to boost cooperation with Vietnam

Filimonov had a meeting with a delegation of foreign reporters who are on a working trip to the region.

He also highlighted the strengths of the region, such as agriculture, particularly dairy production and processing, chemical fertilisers, and tourism.

According to him, Vologda's ice cream is renowned for its quality, and he expressed a desire to explore the possibility of exporting this product to China or Vietnam.

Currently, Vietnam is Vologga’s ninth biggest trade partner, mainly thanks to fertiliser exports.

VNA