International

Russia’s Vologda Region wants to boost cooperation with Vietnam

Acting Governor of Russia’s Vologda Region Georgy Filimonov on August 22 expressed a hope to strengthen cooperation with Asian countries, including India, China and Vietnam.

nga-viet-nam-3516.png.webp
Russia’s Vologda Region wants to boost cooperation with Vietnam

Filimonov had a meeting with a delegation of foreign reporters who are on a working trip to the region.

He also highlighted the strengths of the region, such as agriculture, particularly dairy production and processing, chemical fertilisers, and tourism.

According to him, Vologda's ice cream is renowned for its quality, and he expressed a desire to explore the possibility of exporting this product to China or Vietnam.

Currently, Vietnam is Vologga’s ninth biggest trade partner, mainly thanks to fertiliser exports.

VNA

Tags

Russia’s Vologda Region boost cooperation with Vietnam Vietnam is Vologga’s ninth biggest trade partner

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn