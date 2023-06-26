Russian man arrested, prosecuted for operating six usurious lending websites

Ho Chi Minh City Police temporarily detained Maksim Zubkov, the manager of six companies involved in usurious lending practices, on the evening of June 26.

After conducting an extensive investigation into six companies involved in usurious lending practices, charging an interest rate of 2,555 percent per year, the Ho Chi Minh City Police have temporarily detained Maksim Zubkov, the manager of these companies.

On the evening of June 26, the Investigation Police Agency of the HCMC Police served the decision to prosecute and a two-month temporary detention order for Maksim Zubkov, a Russian national born in 1982 and residing in District 7, HCMC, who has been charged with the offense of "Engaging in usurious lending in civil transactions."

On March 3, the Binh Thanh District Police, in collaboration with various departments of the HCMC Police, conducted administrative inspections of Phuc Loc Tho Company Limited, Bao Tin Kim Long Company (licensed for pawnshop services as their primary business activity), Gofigo Company, Infobot Company, Solution Lab Company, and Infinity Company (licensed for management consulting services, excluding financial, accounting, legal, and auditing advisory and legal services). These companies operate their offices on the 7th, 8th, and 11th floors of the Thuy Loi No.4 Building, located at No.102 Nguyen Xi Street, Ward 26, Binh Thanh District, HCMC.

During the inspection, the police discovered and temporarily confiscated a substantial amount of documents and electronic data relating to the unauthorized provision of consumer credit. It has been determined that these six companies operate with a coordinated organizational structure, wherein employees collaborate to engage in activities involving the illicit provision of consumer credit, disguised as pawnshop operations, conducted through online platforms.

The lending operations were systematically organized, with specific roles assigned to each individual, including directors, department heads, team leaders, and employees of these companies.

During the investigation, the police have commenced legal proceedings against 22 suspects, including directors of Phuc Loc Tho Company Limited, Bao Tin Kim Long Company, Gofigo Company, Infobot Company, Infinity Company, as well as several department heads, team leaders, and employees directly involved in managing and operating the lending activities on websites such as senmo.vn, thantaioi.vn, and caydenthan.vn. They are being charged with the offense of "Engaging in usurious lending in civil transactions."

Further investigation has revealed that the six companies above are independent legal entities under the law. However, they are all under the management and operation of Maksim Zubkov to lend money through the websites, namely "senmo.vn," "thantaioi.vn," and "caydenthan.vn."

Maksim Zubkov was taken to the police headquarters for additional questioning and confessed to the criminal activities.

The case is currently undergoing further investigation.