Royal Netherlands Navy’s frigate makes port call in Hai Phong city

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the northern port city of Hai Phong Hoang Minh Cuong hosted a reception on May 24 for crew members of the Royal Netherlands Navy’s Frigate HNLMS Tromp that is anchoring at the local Chua Ve port.

dutch-5876.jpg.webp
Royal Netherlands Navy’s Frigate HNLMS Tromp anchors at Chua Ve port, Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

At the event, Cuong briefed the guests of the city’s socio-economic achievements as well as the city cooperation with its Dutch partners to bolster the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations, elaborating the Netherlands has injected some US$301 million into Hai Phong, most of which funnelled to the domains of maritime, warehouse for lease, animal food production, among others.

He went on to say that the Vietnam – Netherlands Friendship and Cooperation Association, which was established in Hai Phong on February 26, 2016, has carried out various activities helping promote people-to-people diplomacy, while bolstering trade and investment between the two nations.

Cuong expressed his belief that the frigate’s visit, the first to Hai Phong, will contribute to strengthening the Vietnam – Netherlands comprehensive partnership as well as the naval collaboration in particular.

Meanwhile, Yvonne ban Beusekom, Commanding Officer of HNLMS TROMP, expressed his delight to have a chance to visit the city, saying the visit is in the framework of the bilateral cooperation, making contributions to boosting friendship exchange and mutual understanding and trust.

During their stay in Hai Phong from May 24-27, the Dutch delegation is scheduled to pay a courtesy visit to the leader of the Naval Region 1 Command under the Vietnam People’s Navy, have exchange activities with Vietnamese naval soldiers, and visit local historical and cultural relic sites.

