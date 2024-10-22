Rise in vaping amongst young people

There is an alarming increase in the use of e-cigarettes among young people, said Nguyen Thi Thu Huong from the Ministry of Health’s Tobacco Harm Prevention Fund.

Today, in Da Nang City, the Ministry of Information and Communications, in coordination with the Tobacco Harm Prevention Fund of the Ministry of Health, organized a training conference to improve communication capacity on tobacco harm prevention.

At the conference, Nguyen Thi Thu Huong from the Tobacco Harm Prevention Fund of the Ministry of Health stated that the progress Vietnam has achieved in decreasing the prevalence of regular cigarette consumption over the past decade is jeopardized by the rising popularity of e-cigarettes among the youth.

She emphasized that heated tobacco products do not serve as effective harm reduction tools and do not assist individuals in quitting traditional cigarettes. Furthermore, these products pose health risks, particularly concerning brain development in children and adolescents, as they contain toxic substances that can lead to cancer.

Within just two years, children 13–15-years old are using e-cigarettes at high rates. the rate of e-cigarette use among 13-15 year old teenagers has increased from 3.5 percent in 2022 to 8 percent in 2023 while prevalence rate among young people aged 15–24 years old is 7.3 percent.

E-cigarette usage (also known as e-cigarettes or vaping products) has increasingly been recognized as a global public health problem. The prevalence and complexity of diseases linked to e-cigarette smoking are on the rise and increasingly difficult to contain. E-cigarettes have become a primary conduit for the distribution of synthetic cannabis drugs

Deputy Director Ho Hong Hai of the Legal Department at the Ministry of Information and Communications reported a concerning trend involving the misuse of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products for the illegal distribution and consumption of drugs. He revealed that during the first quarter of 2024, law enforcement agencies across the country identified and addressed 111 cases and 152 individuals associated with e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

Furthermore, among these, 33 cases involving 73 individuals were prosecuted for drug-related offenses, while the remaining cases were subject to administrative action for the sale of goods of uncertain origin, Mr. Hai stated.

Conference participants underscored the detrimental effects of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products on health, economy, security, and the environment. They cited the increased risk of non-communicable diseases, mental health issues, impaired brain development in adolescents, and the potential for fires, explosions, and injuries associated with these products.

Therefore, it is necessary that media and related agencies join hands to promote communication about the harmful effects of tobacco, especially e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products during this time.

Some deputies suggested various measures to decrease tobacco consumption, including implementing a fixed tax of VND5,000 per pack starting in 2026 and raising it to VND15,000 per pack by 2030. They also proposed altering health warnings on tobacco packaging, providing support for smoking cessation, and prohibiting tobacco advertising and sponsorship.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated By Anh Quan