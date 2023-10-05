Resolution on social policies reviewed at Party Central Committee’s 8th plenum

The eighth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee entered the fourth working day on October 5, focusing on reviewing the 10-year implementation of a resolution on a number of issues regarding social policies in the 2012-2020 period.

Discussions on the 10-year implementation of the resolution, issued by the 11th Party Central Committee during its fifth plenum, were presided over by Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

In the afternoon, members of the committee discussed in groups on the 15-year implementation of the 10th Party Central Committee's Resolution 27/NQ/TW dated August 6, 2008 on the building of a contingent of intellectuals in the national modernisation and industrialisation period.

Also on October 5, members of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat gave their opinions on the absorption and explanation of issues discussed during the session.

As scheduled, the eighth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee will take place until October 8.