Residential electricity consumption increases due to prolonged heatwave

EVN staff instructs people to use power saving lights

The Ministry of Industry and Trade today in Hanoi announced this at its conference on the economical and efficient use of electricity in the context of high electricity load demand in 2024.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the serious electricity shortage occurring in the North in May and June 2023 has taught people about the importance of electricity saving and the pivotal role of energy security for the country’s socio-economic development.

Therefore, this conference is the opening event in a series of events under the National Program on economical and efficient use of energy for the period 2019-2030, to proactively prepare plans and take actions to cope with the period when the electricity load demand will soar, especially during the dry season of 2024.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that by the end of the first quarter of 2024, residential electricity consumption had grown dramatically, up to 11.84 percent compared to the same period last year. Therefore, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested people's committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, corporations, and state-owned corporations to develop plans to implement electricity saving instructions according to the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 20/CT -TTg on enhancing electricity saving in the period 2023-2025 and the following years.

At the same time, to avoid electricity shortages in 2024 and the following years, the Prime Minister issued Directive No. 05/CT-TTg to ensure monthly electricity supply during the peak dry season of 2024.

Under the PM’s direction, the Minister of Industry and Trade has issued decisions approving the plan for power supply and operation of the national power system in 2024, the plan for power supply in the peak months of the dry season 2024 and the recently-issued Directive No. 05/CT-BCT on ensuring electricity supply during the peak months of the 2024 dry season.

Regarding this content, on April 9, Vietnam Electricity (EVN) said that it has just issued a directive to strengthen the implementation of the 2024 Electricity Demand Management Program. In particular, corporations and electricity companies are required to closely monitor the load, research and accurately forecast the load for electricity users to deploy Demand-side management (DSM) programs consisting of the planning, implementing, and monitoring activities of electric utilities which are designed to encourage consumers to modify their level and pattern of electricity usage with the goal of properly implementing available capacity announced by the National Electricity System Dispatch Center.

Since April 2024, EVN has regularly monitored and closely managed the electricity load chart of customers who have signed commitments in 2024 (especially in April, May, June and July). The company will notify customers when capacity usage exceeds the committed load chart, especially during peak hours asking customers to comply with the signed commitment.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan