Rehabilitation services see shortage of facilities, qualified personnel

The growing trend of population aging, coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and elevated accident rates, has resulted in a significant rise in the need for patient rehabilitation services in Vietnam.

A 65-year-old woman residing Thu Duc City commences rehabilitation exercises after experiencing a brain hemorrhage

Nevertheless, this field faces critical deficiencies in both human and material resources, which consequently deprives numerous patients of the opportunity to achieve successful reintegration into their communities.

A 65-year-old woman residing Thu Duc City experienced a brain hemorrhage two months ago and was rushed to Le Van Thinh Hospital for emergency care. The after-effects of the stroke resulted in right-sided weakness and paralysis, severely limiting her mobility and necessitating the use of a wheelchair. Upon discharge, adhering to her doctor's recommendations, she promptly commenced rehabilitation exercises to optimize her chances of recovery.

The personnel of the Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Department at Le Van Thinh Hospital engaged in daily exercises focused on her fingers, hands, and ambulation. Mastering the simple act of holding a spoon to eat rice proved to be a significant challenge for her. She was joyful that after two months doing as per doctors’ recommendation, she could use the toilet independently, walk unaided, and in just a few days, she hoped that she could eat on her own.

Mr. Tran Thanh Dung experienced sudden paralysis due to a stroke at the age of 34. This incident occurred unexpectedly during a social gathering, where he collapsed at the table for reasons that remain unclear. Upon his arrival at People's Hospital 115, medical professionals worked diligently to stabilize his condition; however, the aftermath was dire, resulting in the loss of mobility in his right arm and leg. At Hospital 1A, with the dedicated assistance of doctors, nurses, and rehabilitation specialists, Mr. Dung began to regain strength in his limbs and improve his hand function. Nevertheless, achieving a return to his previous level of independence required persistent effort on his part, necessitating daily and hourly commitment over an extended period.

Statistics indicate that the Rehabilitation Department of Hospital 1A assists approximately 20-30 stroke patients daily, with 15 percent of these individuals being young adults. A significant number of cases require therapy focused on swallowing, speech, and motor skills. In contrast, Le Van Thinh Hospital handles between 150-200 rehabilitation cases each day. Patients travel not only from Thu Duc City but also from various districts and even other provinces and cities. On numerous occasions, the hospital has had to turn away patients due to the overwhelming number of outpatients, which exceeds the available human resources and equipment.

Investment in human resource training

Dr. Nguyen Hoang Khoi from the Department of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation at Le Van Thinh Hospital emphasizes that the focus on rehabilitation has intensified, even for patients receiving inpatient care. In certain instances, patients are guided to engage in breathing exercises and light physical activity while in bed, which aids in enhancing the recovery process following surgery.

The growing demand for rehabilitation services in Vietnam, fueled by an aging population, rising chronic diseases, and frequent accidents, is significantly outpacing capacity. Patients often face daily commutes of 20-30km for rehabilitation, as local hospitals lack dedicated departments. This burden leads to high dropout rates, hindering patients' ability to reintegrate into society and placing a strain on families. Dr. Nguyen Hoang Khoi stresses the need for accessible, local rehabilitation to improve patient outcomes and alleviate family burdens.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health indicate that in Vietnam, merely 0.25 individuals per 10,000 are employed in the rehabilitation sector. This figure falls significantly short of the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommendations.

Dr. Vuong Anh Duong, Deputy Director of the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management at the Ministry of Health, noted that the current workforce in rehabilitation meets only 50-60 percent of the actual demand. The limited number of rehabilitation facilities presents challenges for patients requiring care, and these facilities are also struggling with inadequate human resources, infrastructure, and equipment.

According to experts, it is imperative to rapidly and continuously enhance the quality of training programs to develop a skilled workforce in this domain, meeting practical demands. Rehabilitation is a cornerstone of the healthcare system, instrumental in expediting patients' health recovery, improving their motor functions, and enhancing their quality of life. Recognizing this necessity, the Ministry of Health has established an ambitious target that by 2030, 90 percent of provinces and cities will implement a community-based rehabilitation model, and the ratio of medical personnel specializing in rehabilitation will attain a minimum of 0.5 per 10,000 inhabitants.

By Giao Linh – Translated by Anh Quan