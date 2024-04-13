Reading culture helps build well-rounded Vietnamese individuals

Numerous activities have so far been carried out to spread and develop reading culture within the community, according to the Library Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

In recent years, reading promotion activities have shifted to those that offer participants better information skills and experiences. (Photo: VNA)

An award ceremony honouring organizations and individuals contributing to the development of reading culture has been held annually since 2018. Through this initiative, all parties involved have worked together to improve the reading environment, improve the quality of libraries, cultural spaces, and reading facilities that meet people's needs. This endeavor also aims for the development of reading culture and the building of close-knit connections to mobilize development resources within the community.

In recent years, reading promotion activities have shifted from awareness to activities that offer participants better information skills and experiences. Notable initiatives include those bringing books to readers through mobile libraries and green library and classroom library models. These communications campaigns also target vulnerable groups such as people with disabilities, children – especially preschoolers, ethnic minority people, and those in disadvantaged, border, and island areas.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy said building and developing reading culture is an urgent task, bearing significant importance in the endeavor to develop Vietnamese culture and people.

To effectively carry out the task in the new context, the nation needs to continue holding book fairs, donations, reading classes, and family reading sessions, as well as providing mobile library services, along with various other practical activities, she suggested.

