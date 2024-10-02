Rain zone shifts to Central region

Clouds formed by cold air spreading from the North to the Central region meet clouds generated by convection (warm air), resulting in extremely heavy rainfall in the Central region.

Weather radar image shows large cloud formations moving into the Central region at 6:30 a.m. on October 2.

According to reports from meteorological agencies and automatic rain gauge systems, from last night until this morning (October 2), the Central region has experienced torrential downpours.

Particularly, in the provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, and Quang Tri, record-breaking rainfall levels have been observed, raising concerns about flooding, flash floods, and landslides.

Specifically, Ha Tinh has seen the highest rainfall with 263.8mm at Mac Khe Reservoir. Quang Binh recorded 213.2mm at Vuc Tron Reservoir, while Quang Tri saw 194.6mm at Cua Tung. Other areas such as Nghe An and Dak Nong were also affected, with rainfall reaching 56mm and 55mm, respectively.

Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Huy, a climate change expert, issued a warning on his personal page regarding large clouds formed by cold air combining with convection clouds, which are expected to bring heavy rainfall from Nghe An to Quang Tri in the coming days.

He warned of a heightened risk of flooding, flash floods, and landslides in midland and mountainous districts. He also urged residents in the Phu Loc area (Thua Thien Hue) and Da Nang City to be especially cautious during the night of October 2 and the morning of October 3, advising against travel through low-lying areas North of the Han River to ensure safety.

A representative from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has requested that the media emphasize warnings of heavy rain and flooding in the Central region to prevent complacency among the public.

Since last night until the morning of October 2, the center has continuously issued emergency warnings, highlighting the threats of flash floods and landslides in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Northern provinces, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An.

Heavy rainfall is also expected tonight in the provinces from Hue to Da Nang, bringing significant natural disaster risks. The center advises residents to monitor weather conditions closely and take timely precautionary measures.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan