Quang Ngai Province takes precautionary measures against potential typhoon

As a tropical depression looms over the region and threatens to strengthen into a typhoon, fishermen around Quang Ngai Province have proactively moved their vessels to safe harbors.

Fishermen from Binh Dinh Province are securing their boats at Tinh Hoa Fishing Port in Quang Ngai City (Photo: SGGP)



At the Tinh Hoa Fishing Port in Quang Ngai City, fishermen like Nguyen Cao Ky from Binh Dinh Province have secured their boats. "Upon hearing the news of the intensifying tropical depression, I immediately brought my boat back to Tinh Hoa Port and quickly hauled in my nets to prepare for the storm," Ky shared.

Local women are assisting with fishing net repairs (Photo: SGGP)



Similarly, Nguyen Manh Bau, another fisherman from Binh Dinh Province, has also moored his vessel licensed BD-943777 at Tinh Hoa Fishing Port. “My crew and I have sold about 50 tons of fish to a purchasing vessel at sea. Now, we’re anchoring our boat here at Tinh Hoa, and once the weather improves, we’ll set sail again and return to Binh Dinh,” Bau said.

Fishermen are cleaning their boat after returning to port (Photo: SGGP)



The Tinh Hoa Fishing Port, designed to accommodate around 350 fishing vessels, often exceeds its capacity during the rainy season and typhoon season. With over 400 boats currently docked, many have had to anchor near the riverbanks to avoid collisions during potential floods.

Fisherman Phi is inspecting the electrical system on a fishing vessel (Photo: SGGP)



Pham Phi, a local resident, is overseeing the safety of about 20 fishing vessels. "Before every typhoon season, I always inspect and secure the boats to prevent collisions and check the electrical systems," Phi said.

According to the Quang Ngai Provincial Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control, as of 5:00 a.m. on September 18, 386 vessels with 3,445 crew members were still operating at sea. However, all vessels have been informed about the tropical depression’s trajectory and have been advised to seek safe harbor. Currently, 3,950 vessels are anchored at various ports.

Mooring boat lines at Tinh Hoa Port (Photo: SGGP)



The Quang Ngai Province Hydro-Meteorological Station forecasts strong winds of force 6-7 with gusts up to force 10 near the storm’s center in the northern part of the East Sea. From September 18 to 19, Quang Ngai is expected to experience strong winds of force 6 with gusts up to force 7-8, along with heavy rainfall of 80-150mm, and possibly exceeding 200mm in some areas.

Fishing vessels anchored at Tinh Hoa Port (Photo: SGGP)



The authorities of Quang Ngai Province have issued a directive, ordering the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Border Guard Command, the Maritime Administration, and the People's Committees of districts, towns, and cities to closely monitor the storm's development. All vessels at sea must be informed about the storm's location, direction, and intensity.

From 12:00 p.m. on September 18, all vessels, including those operating on the Sa Ky – Ly Son passenger route, are prohibited from venturing out to sea until weather conditions improve.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Thanh Tam