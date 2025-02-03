Purchasing power for Tet through traditional channels increases insignificantly

After a nine-day Tet holiday, entertainment and shopping areas have earned significant revenues thanks to the bustling activities for tourists.

As reported by supermarkets and traditional markets, the supply of goods has been sufficient to meet the demand of people in Ho Chi Minh City and some neighboring localities before, during and after the Tet holiday.

On February 2 (the fifth day of the Tet holiday), supermarkets provided special essential items.

All supermarkets have returned to operations as normal from February 3 (the sixth day of the Lunar New Year). Currently, supermarkets are continuing to implement promotions and discounts for the early new year.

At wholesale markets in Ho Chi Minh City such as Hoc Mon and Binh Dien, the volume of goods has reached about 700 tons per day and night, sufficient to meet the demand of people in Ho Chi Minh City as well as some neighboring localities.

As observed in traditional markets, the supply of goods is quite abundant during this period. The traditional markets are well-stocked with a variety of essential items like vegetables, fruits and meats.

The Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City indicated that purchasing power for the Lunar New Year holiday through traditional channels increased by 15 percent to 20 percent compared to the same period last year.

The total retail sales of goods in Ho Chi Minh City in January 2025 exceeded VND53,700 billion (US$2.1 billion), an 11.4 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Purchasing power for the Lunar New Year holiday at traditional markets and grocery stores increased insignificantly.

Although the overall supply of Tet goods through these wholesale markets increased by 70 percent to 80 percent compared to normal days, the purchasing power at these traditional channels increased quite slowly, even decreased by 10 percent to 15 percent compared to the Tet holiday in 2024.

Shopping dynamics during the Tet season have shifted notably. The purchasing power at modern distribution channels experienced a strong surge, with an increase of 100 percent to 120 percent compared to normal days and an increase of 15 percent to 20 percent compared to the same period in 2024. E-commerce platforms has grown by 45 percent to 50 percent.

Welcoming millions of visitors

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism reported that over the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday, Ho Chi Minh City welcomed more than two million visitors. Hotel occupancy rates reached approximately 65 percent, an increase of 44.4 percent compared to the same period last year. Revenue from tourism totaled VND7,690 billion (US$307 million), an increase of 17.4 percent compared to the previous year thanks to numerous new tourism products with competitive prices and attractive policies launched by travel companies.

Ho Chi Minh City tops the country in tourism revenue with VND7,690 billion (US$307 million).

During Tet holiday, Ho Chi Minh City topped the country with 2.1 million visitors and a total revenue of VND7,690 billion (US$307 million), followed by Hanoi with one million visitors and a total revenue of VND3,530 billion (US$140 million), Quang Ninh Province with 969,000 visitors and total revenue of VND2,665 billion (US$106 million).

The tourism industry in Vietnam has witnessed strong growth, with an estimated 12.5 million domestic visitors, an increase of about 19 percent compared to the same period last year.

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong