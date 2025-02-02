Business

Purchasing power during Tet holiday increases

SGGP

The Ministry of Finance yesterday reported to the Government on the price situation of the domestic market before and after Tet holiday, falling from January 25 to February 1.

Supermarkets and shopping malls resume their operations on the third day of the Lunar New Year.

According to reports from localities across the country sent to the Ministry of Finance, the supply and demand, prices of goods and services in localities did not suddenly change during the Lunar New Year 2025.

Goods for and after Tet remained plentiful and diverse, meeting the consumption needs of the people.

From the third day of Tet (January 31), many traditional markets, convenience stores, supermarkets and shopping malls in cities have resumed their operation.

The early-year consumption demand has been low, primarily demand for some essential items such as fresh food, seafood, fresh vegetables, food and beverage services, tourism services, entertainment, parking services and passenger transportation services.

By the fourth day of Tet (February 1), the market became more vibrant as most markets and shopping centers have reopened, and trading activities have gradually returned to normal.

The Ministry of Finance proposed that ministries, agencies and localities continue to closely monitor the supply-demand and market prices of items under their management, especially essential items and those with high price fluctuations to proactively ensure a balanced supply of goods, meet people's consumption needs, stabilize the market and prevent shortages, disruptions and sudden price increases.

By Luu Thuy- Translated by Huyen Huong

