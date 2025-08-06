VCCI proposes removal of 16 conditional business sectors

There has been no comprehensive review since 2020 to assess whether these conditions remain appropriate, especially in the current context where improving the business and investment environment is a national priority.

VCCI has proposed removing art performance services from the list of conditional business sectors.

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has submitted a formal proposal to the Ministry of Finance, recommending the removal of 16 sectors and the narrowing of business conditions in five others from the list of conditional business lines regulated under the 2020 Law on Investment.

According to VCCI, the list of conditional sectors has expanded in recent years due to the addition of new regulations in various specialized laws. However, there has been no comprehensive review since 2020 to assess whether these conditions remain appropriate, especially in the current context where improving the business and investment environment is a national priority.

Citing Clause 1, Article 7 of the 2020 Investment Law, VCCI emphasized that business conditions should only apply to sectors that affect public interests, such as national defense, security, social order and safety, public ethics, and community health. The goal, it noted, is to ensure coherence and prevent overlap—both within the list itself and with other sector-specific regulatory frameworks.

Based on these principles, VCCI has proposed the removal of 16 sectors from the conditional business list, including accounting; customs clearance services; rice export; temporary import and re-export of frozen food; trading activities in Vietnam by foreign service providers; employment services; labor subcontracting services; auto warranty and maintenance services; new construction, conversion, repair, and restoration of inland waterway vessels; new construction, conversion, and repair of seagoing ships; construction activities by foreign contractors; crematorium management and operation services; overseas study consultancy; film distribution; currency printing and minting; art performances, fashion shows, and beauty pageants.

In addition, VCCI has called for a reassessment and narrowing of the scope of five conditional business sectors, namely research, manufacturing, testing, repair, and maintenance of unmanned aircraft and other flying vehicles; fertilizer trading; aquatic breed trading; water resource exploitation services; gold trading.

