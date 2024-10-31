Propaganda and Education Commission raises public awareness of maritime role

A significant conference is held in Nha Trang City of Khanh Hoa Province to bolster public understanding of Vietnam's seas and islands.

A significant conference was held in Nha Trang City of Khanh Hoa Province to bolster public understanding of Vietnam's seas and islands. Organized by the Central Propaganda and Education Commission in collaboration with key ministries and agencies, the event brought together Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Commission Vu Thanh Mai, Ho Chi Minh City Propaganda and Education Board Head Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue and representatives from 28 coastal provinces and cities.

Deputy Head Vu Thanh Mai of the Central Propaganda and Education Commission affirmed the indispensable and sacred nature of the sea and islands as an integral part of the national territory. These maritime domains hold immense strategic value, contributing significantly to the nation's economic, political, social, defense, and security interests.

The importance of ongoing propaganda efforts concerning the seas and islands was underscored, highlighting that this mission is a collective, long-term responsibility of the entire political system, he emphasized. Therefore, raising public awareness about the significance of these regions is absolutely vital.

Recently, these efforts have yielded impressive outcomes, greatly enhancing people's understanding and affection for the country's seas and islands. This, in turn, has galvanized the teams tasked with managing and safeguarding the sovereignty of these crucial areas of our homeland.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu remarked that the global and regional landscape is undergoing rapid and complex changes, with the pursuit of peace, cooperation, and development encountering numerous challenges. On the domestic front, the political, economic, and social conditions remain stable; the foreign affairs of the Party, state diplomacy, and people's diplomacy are consistently upheld and advanced, leading to a continual enhancement of the nation's prestige and standing. In this context, to further capitalize on the achievements made, it is essential to coordinate efforts in promoting awareness regarding maritime and island issues to achieve greater quality and effectiveness.

He continued that governments in all districts, agencies and sectors diligently implement the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress, along with relevant directives and regulations from the Party and State. This will help to elevate awareness and foster consensus from every walk of life regarding the imperative of safeguarding sovereignty over maritime territories and islands.

By Truong Nhan – Translated By Anh Quan