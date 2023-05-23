Prime Minister urges forest fire prevention and fighting

Brutal heat waves are gripping many localities across the country and a lack of rainfall has intensified forest fires lately, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged on forest fire prevention and fighting.

In his dispatch on strengthening urgent measures for wildfire prevention and fighting, the PM said that currently, intense heat is taking place in many localities across the country with temperatures spiking 37 Celsius degree to 39 Celsius degree even in some places above 40 Celsius degree, especially in the Northern and Central provinces. There is a high likelihood of wildfires because wildfires have been raging in some localities.

Worse, according to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, in the coming time, due to the influence of the El Nino phenomenon, the heat will be more intense, with the number of sunny days higher than the average in many years and there may be many unusual developments.

Vietnam’s succession of heatwaves associated with a lack of rainfall has resulted in a high possibility of forest fires badly impacting the environment, affecting the health, property, and lives of people. In order to proactively fight forest fires and reduce damage caused by forest fires, the Prime Minister asked chairpersons of people's committees of provinces and cities to be responsible for forest fire prevention and fighting work in the area by implementing several tasks.

The Prime Minister requested absolutely not to be negligent in preventing wildfires. Local administrations need to review forces, means and materials as well as have forest fire prevention and fighting plans to cope with possible forest fires. Competent agencies must work relentlessly during the dry season and hot days and staff must take turns to patrol in key areas which are prone to high-intensity forest fires. Only several people are allowed to enter and leave areas with a high risk of forest fires.

At the same time, competent agencies must develop a plan to evacuate people out of dangerous areas to ensure their safety and personal property.

Local governments must control the use of fire in and near forests, especially the stoppage of the burning of fields for cultivation.

The Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to be responsible for forest fire prevention and fighting nationwide. The Ministry must assist localities to tackle forest fire fighting while ministry staff must work around the clock in addition to reviewing the regulation on direction, administration and coordination in forest fire prevention and fighting.

The Ministry should coordinate with localities to review and identify key areas with a high risk of forest fires to improve the accuracy and frequency of forecasting and warning of forest fire risks. Furthermore, the Ministry ought to increase the application of high technology in forecasting and warning of forest fire risks and early detection of forest fires.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises shall direct the electricity sector and the Vietnam Electricity to liaise with local authorities and relevant agencies in ensuring the national electricity system for production, business, and daily use.

The Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security shall take the initiative in plans of participating in forest fire fighting in the area where army forces are stationed.