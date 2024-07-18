National

Prime Minister receives experts of Fulbright University Vietnam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Thomas Vallely, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Fulbright University Vietnam, and other experts from the university in Hanoi on July 17.

vna-potal-thu-tuong-pham-minh-chinh-tiep-chu-tich-hoi-dong-tin-thac-dai-hoc-fulbright-viet-nam-7487623-2098.jpg.webp
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (center, right) and Thomas Vallely, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Fulbright University Vietnam, at their meeting in Hanoi on July 17. (Photo: VNA)

The Government leader thanked Vallely, who is also former Director of the Vietnam Program at Harvard University, for his significant contributions, especially in the fields of education and policy dialogue, which have supported Vietnam’s economic governance improvement and strengthened the Vietnam-US relationship.

PM Chinh noted that Vietnam is transitioning to a rapid and sustainable economic development model, leveraging science, technology, and innovation, and capitalising on the achievements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The country is also promoting three strategic breakthroughs in terms of institutions, human resources, and infrastructure, he said.

He suggested Vallely and the experts continue supporting Vietnam through policy consultancy, technology transfer, human resources training, and sharing of smart governance experience.

The PM also asked various ministries, sectors, and authorities of Ho Chi Minh City, where the university is located, to flexibly implement policies and create favourable conditions for partners and investors, including the Fulbright University Vietnam, to operate and develop in compliance with the law.

The guests praised Vietnam's socio-economic development achievements as well as the decisive, flexible and effective management and operation by the Government and the PM amid global challenges.

Acknowledging Vietnam’s development potential, particularly in digital infrastructure, energy infrastructure, and cloud computing, Vallely affirmed his commitment to further support and close cooperation serving the Southeast Asian nation's sustainable development.

