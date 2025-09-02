Prime Minister meets Russian President in China

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the robust growth in bilateral ties in recent years, particularly following Party General Secretary To Lam’s official visit to Russia in May.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 1 met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin, part of his trip to China to attend the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and engage in other activities there.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, the PM conveyed warm greetings from Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and other Vietnamese Party and State leaders to President Vladimir Putin. He expressed appreciation for the Russian leader’s congratulations to Vietnam on the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, and thanked Russia for sending a delegation to attend the celebration and a military contingent to join the military parade marking the event.

PM Pham Minh Chinh said such gestures demonstrate Russia’s sincere sentiments and respect for the Vietnamese people’s just struggle for independence from colonial rule. He underlined that Vietnam attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, always considering Russia one of its top priority partners.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the robust growth in bilateral ties in recent years, particularly following Party General Secretary To Lam’s official visit to Russia in May.

The PM noted that under the guidance of high-ranking leaders and the efforts of both governments, many major issues in bilateral cooperation have been addressed, opening new momentum for stronger collaboration in all areas, especially economy, trade, investment, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

For his part, President Vladimir Putin agreed that the two countries should continue implementing areas of cooperation reached during high-level visits, and endorsed the cooperation proposals put forward by PM Chinh. He pledged to urge Russian agencies and businesses to work to promote partnership with Vietnam. On specific issues, the two sides agreed to seek further information and provide feedback.

Later the same day, PM Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage departed Tianjin for Hanoi, successfully concluding their trip.

Vietnamplus