Prime Minister hosts Cuban Minister of Justice

PM Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that Vietnam is willing to share experiences of its ‘Doi moi’ (Renewal) process, including the building and improvement of the legal system, and judicial reform, with the Cuban side.

Vietnam will do its best to support Cuba in its capacity, and willingly share experiences it has gained, both on issues that have been done well or not, Chinh stressed.

Lauding the outcomes of the talks between the two justice ministers, PM Chinh welcomed the Vietnamese side’s proposal of building a project of technical assistance to the Cuban Ministry of Justice in law making, in order to meet its needs in organising the implementation of the 2019 Constitution.

The Vietnamese Government always creates favourable conditions for ministries and sectors, including the Ministry of Justice, to tighten bilateral relations with the Cuban Ministry of Justice in order to help each other in legal and judicial works.

The Vietnamese Government leader suggested the two sides continue supporting each other at international organizations and multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement. He proposed Cuba create favourable conditions in terms of mechanisms and policies for Vietnamese legal entities and individuals in Cuba to stabilise their lives, production and business, and pay attention to solving difficulties for Vietnamese enterprises investing in the country.

For his part, Minister Oscar Manuel Slivera Martinez said that Cuba always attaches importance to its special and traditional relations, and multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam; and thanked the country for its assistance, especially in judicial affairs and law-making.

Agreeing with PM Chinh’s ideas, he expressed his hope that Vietnam will maintain support for, and encourage its ministries and sectors to strengthen cooperation with Cuba in these fields, especially in the application of information technology, digital transformation and human resources training.