Prices of exported agricultural products on rise

At the current times, the prices of exported agricultural products are at a high level.

Binh Thuan farmer is harvesting dragon fruits. (Photo: SGGP/Nguyen Tien)

According to the reports at dragon fruit planting areas in the provinces of Binh Thuan, Tien Giang and Long An, the price of type-1 dragon fruits is now over VND40,000 (US$1.57) per kilogram, type-2 fruit is sold from VND35,000 (US$1.38) to VND38,000 (US$1.5) per kilogram and type-3 fruit is now traded at VND30,000 (US$1.18) to VND33,000 (US$1.3) per kilogram, increasing from VND10,000 (US$0.39) to VND15,000 (US$0.59) a kilogram over March.



With the current price, garden owners will earn profits of nearly VND20,000 (US$0.79) per kilogram.

However, the supply sources are now rare due to the impacts of drought and lack of water irrigation.

According to Binh Dien Agricultural Wholesale Market Management Board in Ho Chi Minh City, the dragon fruit from Long An Province is now sold at VND25,000 (US$0.98) to VND30,000 (US$1.18) per kilogram while the fruit from Binh Thuan Province is traded at VND30,000 (US$1.18) to VND37,000 (US$1.46) per kilogram.

General Secretary of the Vietnam Vegetable and Fruit Association (Vina Fruit) Dang Phuc Nguyen clarified the main reason lifting the rise of dragon fruit prices was thanks to the acceleration of fruit imports in China to ensure the domestic consumption demand in the country.

Besides, the dragon fruit planting areas in Vietnam have now narrowed as the price of the fruit in 2023 was low which made farmers switch to planting durian, jackfruit and so on.

On the other hand, dragon fruit farmers are suffering from drought and salt intrusion, triggering a reduction in fruit output.

Apart from China, Vietnamese dragon fruit is being exported to other markets, including Thailand, Cambodia, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the Republic of Korea and so on.

Tthe coffee prices in the Central Highlands region have surged sharply although various planting areas are suffering from water scarcity.

Accordingly, the coffee price in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is now traded at VND129,300 (US$5.09) per kilogram while the coffee prices in provinces of Dak Lak, Dak Nong and Gia Lai are now sold at VND130,500 (US$5.14), VND130,500 (US$5.14) and VND129,500 (US$5.1) per kilogram, respectively.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong