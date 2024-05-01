Dragon fruit price surges highly

The price of off-season dragon fruit farmed under artificial lighting model has surged sharply over the passing week, ranging from VND20,000-22,000 (US$0.78-0.86) per kilogram, according to the Dragon Fruit Association of Binh Thuan Province.

A resident of Ham Thuan Bac District Tran Kien Dinh shared that the dragon fruit price was only from VND10,000 (US$0.39) per kilogram ten days ago and the price now doubles. With the current price, farmers earn profits from 40 percent to 50 percent.

Chairman of Binh Thuan Dragon Fruit Association Huynh Canh said that the rise in fruit prices was thanks to the high consumption of the Chinese market. The favorable export market together with the large output of the fruit in localities would help framers earn stable profits.

However, several dragon fruit cultivation areas in Binh Thuan Province were forced to halt production due to drought and irrigation water shortage.

Binh Thuan Province has over 28,000 hectares of dragon fruit, with an output of more than 600,000 tons. It is the locality with the largest dragon fruit growing area in the country.

At the current times, over 80 percent of the dragon fruit output of Binh Thuan Province has been exported to the Chinese market.

By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong