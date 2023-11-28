President Vo Van Thuong’s official visit makes headlines in Japan

Japan’s press agencies have highlighted President Vo Van Thuong’s ongoing official visit to the country.

Japan’s press agencies have highlighted President Vo Van Thuong’s ongoing official visit to the country, especially the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.

The Japanese government’s official website on November 27 ran an article on the talks between President Thuong and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, which took place earlier the same day.

With the theme of “Japan, Vietnam to strengthen security and economic ties,” another article published by Japan Today on November 28 said the announcement of the new partnership meant that Japan has now gained the status of Vietnam’s “top-tier partner.”

It cited Kishida as saying at a joint press conference after their meeting that Vietnam is “a key partner in achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Thuong also said that close cooperation between the two countries contributes to the region's peace and prosperity, according to the article.

“Kishida and Thuong agreed to expand their cooperation in wide range of areas from trade, climate change and economy to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific,” it said.

Public broadcaster NHK and Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) also covered the meetings between the Vietnamese leader and former Secretary-General of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan Nikai Toshihiro, former PM Yoshihide Suga, and members of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance.

President Thuong’s visit from November 27-30 is his first official visit to Japan as the head of state, and the fourth by a Vietnamese State leader since the two countries set up their diplomatic relations 50 years ago.

It is taking place in the context that Vietnam and Japan have enjoyed fruitful cooperation in all fields.