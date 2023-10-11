President Vo Van Thuong hosts Japanese Foreign Minister

President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 10 for visiting Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamikawa Yoko, during which he applauded the guest's contributions to Vietnam-Japan relations in her different positions.

President Thuong said Japan is Vietnam's leading economic cooperation partner in such areas as official development assistance (ODA), investment, trade, labor, and tourism.

He spoke highly of the two countries' growing locality-to-locality cooperation and people-to-people exchange as nearly 100 pairs of their localities established cooperative relations and the Vietnamese community in Japan reached nearly 500,000 people.

Thuong affirmed that the two countries have many similarities and room to further develop their friendship and cooperation in all fields.

He proposed the two sides continue to promote the exchange of all-level delegations to consolidate and strengthen political trust, focus on boosting economic cooperation, trade, investment, labor, ODA, human resources training, promote locality-to-locality, cultural, tourism, people-to-people exchanges.

He recommended FM Kamikawa pay attention to and urge the Japanese government to create favorable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study and work in Japan.FM Kamikawa expressed her impression of the development of Vietnam and Vietnam-Japan relations since she visited the Southeast Asian nation six years ago.

She also expressed her wish that the two countries continue to deepen cooperation in existing areas and expand to new fields such as digital transformation and green transition.

Regarding international and regional issues, Minister Kamikawa affirmed Vietnam plays an important role in Japan's foreign policy in the region, and Japan will continue to coordinate closely with Vietnam at multilateral forums and in international and regional issues of shared interest.

President Thuong affirmed that Vietnam is willing to cooperate closely with Japan to contribute to the success of the ASEAN - Japan Summit that is set to take place in late this year.