President: Vietnam values strategic partnership with Australia

Vietnam always values the promotion of friendly relations and strategic partnership with Australia, a long-standing traditional partner and one of the countries forming comprehensive strategic partnership with ASEAN, President Vo Van Thuong told Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski during a reception in Hanoi on March 17.

President Thuong thanked Australia for being the second largest donor of Covid-19 vaccines to Vietnam with 26.4 million doses, thus helping the country drive back the pandemic and recover socio-economic development.

He said two-way trade between the two countries hit US$16.1 billion last year. With 579 projects worth nearly $1.98 billion, Australia ranked 20th out of 139 countries and territories investing in Vietnam.

During the 2022-2023 fiscal year, Australia increased the supply of official development assistance to Vietnam by 18 percent and assisted the country in development cooperation projects, especially in improving livelihoods and clean water supply.

In particular, Australia assisted Vietnam in United Nations peacekeeping missions.Speaking highly of the Australian Government’s scholarship programmes, Thuong said a number of Australian educational establishments have contributed to the training of Vietnamese management officials.

The host suggested enhancing collaboration in fields of each country’s strength such as climate change, environment, agriculture and tourism to match bilateral strategic partnership.Vietnam will actively fight corruption, fine-tune laws, create the best business environment to attract more foreign investors, including those from Australia, he said.

Goledzinowski, for his part, said 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and he will actively contribute to bilateral relationship.He proposed further coordination in UN peacekeeping missions, national defence-security, personnel training, climate change and use of renewable energy.

The guest wished to receive support from the Vietnamese ministries and agencies in Australia’s investment projects in the country. As mining is Vietnam’s strength while Australia has modern technology, he wished to reinforce bilateral cooperation in this field to raise two-way trade.