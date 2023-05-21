Pou Yuen offers highest financial aid of VND421 million to laid-off workers

The highest financial assistance for an employee losing a job in Pou Yuen Vietnam Company’s massive layoff is VND421 million (US$19,633).

The average and lowest financial aids are VND150 million and VND15 million per person respectively.

Taiwanese shoemaker Pou Yuen Vietnam Company, the largest employer in HCMC has decided to cut nearly 6,000 jobs in June and July due to the shortfall of new orders for the year.

On May 20, the company had a meeting on agreements about the termination of the labor contract with 4,445 workers. Of these employees, 4,430 laborers agreed to terminate the labor contract, five people re-recruited, and ten individuals were absent from the meeting.

The firm plans to organize another working session with 1,225 workers on June 3.

Workers will receive a support payment of 0.8 months salary for each year of employment. The payment amount is calculated based on the average salary for the six consecutive months before the layoff. From the date of agreement to contract termination, employees who do not come to work, still receive salary and pay both social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance. Employees will also receive a payment for annual leave.