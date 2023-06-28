Poor infrastructure for storage leads to post-harvest loss

The Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association announced in the first six months of 2023, fruit and vegetable exports yeilded nearly US$2.749 billion, up 63.6 percent against the same period last year. As per the main fruit development plan for 2025, Vietnam will reap 12 million tons of fruits of various varieties, and exports will reach $5 billion; moreover, the country’s fruit output will be 14 million tons in 2030, with export revenue of $6.6 billion.

However, the current infrastructure for storage is inadequate, leading to post-harvest losses of up to 30 percent to -35 percent, said the association. In particular, logistics costs account for 30 percent of products which affected Vietnamese fruits’ export competitiveness. Specifically, the cost of air transportation of fruit is too high while the costs of waterborne transport and road transport are lower, but it takes a long time, so fruits will get old and lose freshness.