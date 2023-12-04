Law

Police in Thanh Hoa Province discover secret room for fireworks production

SGGP

Police officers in the North-Central Province of Thanh Hoa today discovered gangsters who built a secret room for illegal fireworks production.

Gangsters make illegal fireworks

Gangsters make illegal fireworks

Previously, through probing into social order in Nong Cong District, police officers in the district caught Le Van Anh residing in Tan Phuc Commune red-handed illegally storing 29kg of firecrackers on November 29. Expanding the investigation, the police force continued to arrest Nguyen Quang Dung and Hoang Xuan Thanh in Tan Phuc Commune.

During a bust in Thanh's residence, the police discovered a secret basement behind Thanh's house. This 5.5m long basement has a small door enough for one person to enter where gangsters used to produce fireworks.

Searching this basement, the police confiscated 54.8kg of powders to color fireworks, 10kg of particles to color finished fireworks, 2.2kg of explosives, 7kg of paper fireworks tubes.

At the police station, Hoang Xuan Thanh admitted that he had gone to social networks to learn the formula and how to produce explosive fireworks. After learning to make fireworks, Thanh ordered through social networks raw materials to produce firecrackers such as packaging, firecracker shells, explosive chemicals (potassium powder, charcoal powder...), and coloring chemicals such as copper powder, magnesium powder, and sulfur powder. After completing the work, Thanh stamped it like foreign smuggled fireworks and sold it for VND800,000 (US$32.9) each box.

Police officers are currently furthering their investigation.

By Duy Cuong – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

illegal fireworks production police investigation

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn