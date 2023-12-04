Police in Thanh Hoa Province discover secret room for fireworks production

Police officers in the North-Central Province of Thanh Hoa today discovered gangsters who built a secret room for illegal fireworks production.

Gangsters make illegal fireworks

Previously, through probing into social order in Nong Cong District, police officers in the district caught Le Van Anh residing in Tan Phuc Commune red-handed illegally storing 29kg of firecrackers on November 29. Expanding the investigation, the police force continued to arrest Nguyen Quang Dung and Hoang Xuan Thanh in Tan Phuc Commune.

During a bust in Thanh's residence, the police discovered a secret basement behind Thanh's house. This 5.5m long basement has a small door enough for one person to enter where gangsters used to produce fireworks.

Searching this basement, the police confiscated 54.8kg of powders to color fireworks, 10kg of particles to color finished fireworks, 2.2kg of explosives, 7kg of paper fireworks tubes.

At the police station, Hoang Xuan Thanh admitted that he had gone to social networks to learn the formula and how to produce explosive fireworks. After learning to make fireworks, Thanh ordered through social networks raw materials to produce firecrackers such as packaging, firecracker shells, explosive chemicals (potassium powder, charcoal powder...), and coloring chemicals such as copper powder, magnesium powder, and sulfur powder. After completing the work, Thanh stamped it like foreign smuggled fireworks and sold it for VND800,000 (US$32.9) each box.

Police officers are currently furthering their investigation.

By Duy Cuong – Translated By Anh Quan