Police detect scammers disguised sales reps as doctors to sell drugs

The police force in the Northern Province of Bac Ninh announced to deter scammers who allegedly disguised sales reps as doctors to sell drugs on social networks.

Police officers disclosed about discovery of the fraud network by creating fan pages on the social network Facebook impersonating major hospitals such as Military Hospital 108 and Military Hospital 103 to sell medicine and nutritional supplemental drugs to earn a profit of nearly VND50 billion (US$ 2,052,109) from deceiving more than 7,000 victims nationwide.

According to the police’s investigation, Pham Viet Trung in the Northern Province of Ninh Binh’s Hoa Lu District rented an apartment at building 251 Vu Tong Phan Street in Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan District to open an office. At the same time, 21 people were hired to set up the fan pages with images and logos of Central Military Hospital 108 and Military Hospital 103 to attract patients who want to learn about treatment and leave their personal information and phone numbers.

After that, these scammers would call people claiming themselves to be doctors from the above two hospitals to advise and offer to buy diabetes and blood pressure treatments that they advertised to be good medicines.

In fact, after patients need to use any type, fraudsters buy medicinal products from oriental medicine businesses in Ba Vi district and then fraudulently sell them at many times higher prices.

Through searching the rented house, police officers confiscated 67 phones and 37 computers of all types; more than 3,400 boxes of different medicinal products and many related papers, documents, seals, and other items. At the same time, the police agency decided to prosecute and temporarily detain 22 defrauders for illegally appropriating others’ property.