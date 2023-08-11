Police detain procurer of flight attendants and photo models

The Criminal Police Department (PC02) of the Ho Chi Minh City Police yesterday evening announced to successfully a prostitution ring led by a former flight attendant Vo Thi My Hanh, born in 1997, residing in HCMC’s Go Vap District.

Previously, through local residents’ denunciation, the Ho Chi Minh City Police discovered the prostitution ring of flight attendants and photo models led by Hanh. The Board of Directors of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department has directed the PC02 Division to establish a special investigation team in this ring.

During the investigation, police officers discovered that Hanh used to be a flight attendant for the national airline of Vietnam but she had quit the job on October 5, 2022. Hanh has been working for a long time so she has been making friends with flight attendants of many Vietnamese airlines, hot girls, and famous photo models.

After that, Hanh built the image of a successful young girl with more than 300,000 followers on social networking platforms. Hanh often flaunted her lavish lifestyle by checking in and traveling to famous places while shopping in luxurious outlets to buy high-end goods with the purpose to lure young girls who are lazy to work and get greedy to join the prostitution ring run by Hanh.

Hanh asked prostitutes in the ring to only contact and exchange sex trade through social networking platforms. She rented a luxury car to carry prostitutes to luxury hotels and resorts where male clients meet up with sex workers.

According to the investigation, Hanh procured more than 30 prostitutes for male clients. Among them are the flight attendants of many Vietnamese airlines, many hot girls, and famous photo models with prices ranging from US$1,000 to $3,000 per turn. In addition to brokering for prostitutes in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanh also procured girls for many men for long tours in other provinces collecting huge profits.

Previously, the PC02 Division cooperated with their peers in District 1’s police station to check a hotel on Le Thi Rieng Street in Ben Thanh Ward of District 1 on August 9 and discovered four male and female couples engaged in sexual conduct. Amongst four girls, three are flight attendants of the airline company and one photo model. At the same time, Hanh was temporarily detained for procuring the four girls for men.

At the police station, the four prostitutes confessed that they received $1,000-$3,000 to offer sexual conduct.

Particularly, pimp Hanh declared to contact many flight attendants and hot girls, photo models. After that, she sent pictures of prostitutes wearing airline flight attendant uniforms to send to customers to catch male customers’ attractiveness. She charged VND27 million (equivalent to $1,000) for a session with one of the sex workers and VND 60 million (about $3,000) for overnight sexual conduct.

Hanh confessed to sex buyers will transfer money to her bank account and then she gave it to prostitutes. Each time she was successful in procuring sex workers for male clients, Hanh nabbed VND7 million (US$294) of that as a fee for her brokerage services. In addition to introducing sex workers to male clients, Hanh also directly offered sexual conduct for $ 1,000 - $ 3,000 in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and the Southern Province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

