The Thu Duc City Police in Ho Chi Minh City have just issued a warning about the numerous scams of inviting parents to send their children to summer practical experience courses at the airport or foreign scholarships.

Police confirm scams from invitations to experience courses at airport.



According to the Department of Public Security of Thu Duc City, the scammers have often made phone calls to residents to introduce practical experience courses at the airport and big companies or call for investment to a group to win a scholarship for their children to study abroad or promise job opportunities in top companies and corporations.

The scammers have required victims to join various social groups comprising Telegram and Zalo to exchange and guide how to play games managed by themselves.

As soon as the victims successfully transfered money, the scammers disappeared.

The police recommended that residents should grasp information related to practical experience courses and come to the sites to double-check the courses, training schools, teachers and companies before they contribute the capital for investment.

Besides, it is important to raise awareness of residents for scammers with invitations to join Telegram groups or Zalo groups under their management to avoid losses from fraud.

People are recommended not to transfer money, pay fees, or contribute capital to strangers, companies, or businesses on social networks without inaccurate information. In addition, it is important to save the phone number of the local police to promptly report and exchange information when receiving suspicious messages and calls showing signs of fraud if any.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong