PM urges to complete of national transport projects

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Transport to drastically request contractors to speed up the completion of procedures with localities to exploit construction material mines for the construction of the North-South expressway project in the period 2021-2025. Moreover, the Ministry should simultaneously instruct localities to carry out the work to start the construction of the East-West highway projects and the two ring roads before June 30.

Under the PM’s guideline, the Ministry of Construction must continue to coordinate with the Ministry of Transport in handing over and putting projects into operation and paying foreign contractors due to a hiatus at the Ben Luc - Long Thanh project. The two ministries ought to continue to strengthen inspection, supervision and urge localities in the announcement of construction material prices and construction price indexes.

The Prime Minister assigned the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises to direct the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to organize the bidding for package 5.10 of the Long Thanh International Airport. Furthermore, the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises should direct the Vietnam Expressway Development Investment Corporation (VEC) to coordinate with the Ministry of Finance to solve capital source–related problems for contractor selection and re-construction of the Ben Luc - Long Thanh project.

The VEC was guided on how to mobilize financial resources for the expansion of the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh expressway and report to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also asked the provinces and cities - the governing bodies for the three sub-projects of the west part of the North-South expressway, the Ring Road No 4 project, which connects Hanoi with neighboring provinces, and Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3 project - to strictly control the contractor selection progress while they should focus on site clearance for the handover of 70 percent of the area before June 30.

The Hanoi People's Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee will monitor the implementation of the Nhon - Hanoi station and Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien urban railway projects as per schedule.