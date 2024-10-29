PM urges Dubai Int’l Financial Center to help Vietnam develop financial services

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has suggested the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) cooperate with Vietnam in developing financial services and supporting the development of the Ho Chi Minh City Financial Center.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Receiving Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, in Dubai on October 28 afternoon (local time) as part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh spoke highly of the DIFC – one of the world’s leading financial centers.

He also expressed his impression at the strong development of the UAE, including Dubai.

For his part, Arif Amiri said he is impressed by Vietnam's socio-economic development achievements in recent times. He suggested the Southeast Asian nation promote the development of financial services to create a foundation for trade development and investment attraction.

He also showed his willingness to share experience in building a financial center and collaborate with Vietnam in the field of financial services. He said he wishes to soon visit Vietnam, especially HCMC to concretise the cooperation contents as proposed by the Vietnamese Government leader.

On the same day, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the Museum of the Future - a new symbol of Dubai city, with many spaces to help visitors imagine the world in the next 50 years.

VNA