PM receives Australian Ambassador to Vietnam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the promotion of economic, trade, and investment ties between Vietnam and Australia, aiming to raise two-way trade to US$20 billion.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosts a reception for Australian Ambassador Gillian Bird in Hanoi on July 2. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his belief that Australian Ambassador Gillian Bird will make positive contributions to the development of the Vietnam-Australia relationship during his reception for the newly appointed diplomat in Hanoi on July 2.

He praised the robust and comprehensive growth of bilateral ties since the two countries set up diplomatic relations more than five decades ago, highlighting the elevation to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024 — the highest level of cooperation Vietnam maintains with any partner.

The PM called on the ambassador to closely coordinate with ministries and agencies of both countries to effectively implement agreements between the two sides. He stressed the importance of enhancing political relations through high-level visits and exchanges, maintaining bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and strengthening mutual political trust and sincere cooperation.

He also urged the promotion of economic, trade, and investment ties, with the goal of raising two-way trade to US$20 billion. PM Pham Minh Chinh underlined that Vietnam and Australia have highly complementary economies in terms of markets, labour, and natural resources, offering great cooperation potential that should be further tapped.

The PM expressed appreciation for Australia’s continued support for Vietnam, especially in English language training and capacity building for Vietnamese officials. He proposed that Australia assist Vietnam in implementing its national project to make English a second language in schools. He also asked Australia to continue granting scholarships and creating opportunities for Vietnamese students to study in Australia, while further enhancing educational cooperation, including elevating RMIT University into a flagship project symbolising bilateral collaboration in higher education.

PM Pham Minh Chinh suggested that Australia create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Australia to live and work comfortably, preserve their cultural identity, and serve as a bridge of friendship between the two nations.

For her part, Ambassador Bird expressed her honour to assume the post at a time when bilateral relations are flourishing and Vietnam is entering a historic phase of national development. She commended the Vietnamese Government’s strong determination to advance institutional and legal reforms, affirming that both the Australian Government and she personally support and are eager to accompany Vietnam in this journey.

Bird expressed her wish to contribute to strengthening the friendship and political trust between the two countries, and committed to working closely with Vietnamese ministries and agencies to promote cooperation in various fields, especially in economy, trade, investment, education and training, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. She also voiced interest in expanding ties in emerging areas such as innovation, critical minerals, and climate change response.

She noted that the Vietnamese community in Australia, with over 350,000 members, is a strong and vibrant group making important contributions to the host country’s socio-economic development. The ambassador expressed her hope that both countries will continue to boost people-to-people exchanges, laying a solid foundation for advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia.

