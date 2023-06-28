PM suggests Vietnam, China improve cooperation quality

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Vietnam and China step up all-level contacts and raise the quality of cooperation across spheres, particularly in economy, trade and investment.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Vietnam and China step up all-level contacts and raise the quality of cooperation across spheres, particularly in economy, trade and investment, at his meeting with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing on June 27.

The PM conveyed regards of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong and other Party and State leaders of Vietnam to the Chinese leader, and noted his wish that under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), China will successfully achieve its 2nd centenary goal, turning itself into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.

In reply, Xi asked PM Chinh to convey his regards to the Vietnamese Party and State leaders, and congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic achievements.

China supports and believes that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) headed by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam will successfully materialize the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, becoming a socialist-oriented, developed, upper-income nation by the mid-21st century, he said.

Both leaders noted with pleasure the positive developments of the Vietnam-China relationship, and shared the view that it has been a valuable common asset that needs to be preserved and promoted.



PM Chinh stated that developing the stable, healthy, sustainable, long-term relationship with China remains a strategic option and a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification of relations. Vietnam persistently supports the “One-China” principle and is interested in China’s global initiatives and stands ready to discuss with the country about them, the PM continued.

Xi also affirmed that China considers Vietnam a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy, saying this is China’s strategic option during the long-term development of the bilateral ties. China also wishes and stands ready to promote relations between the two Parties and countries, making them more intensive and substantive, he said.

Mr. Chinh used the occasion to suggest China accelerate the market opening for Vietnamese agricultural products, create conditions for the country to soon open more trade promotion offices in China, give more quota for Vietnamese goods in transit to a third country by China’s railway, and consider cooperation in developing a standard, high-speed railway connecting the two countries.

He welcomed Chinese businesses to expand high-quality investment in Vietnam, and expressed his hope for enhanced people-to-people exchanges.

Xi pledged that China will help developing countries speed up their development and their cause of industrialisation and modernisation, noting China is willing to work together with Vietnam in maintaining strategic exchanges, promoting all-level exchanges, expanding the import of Vietnamese goods, and enhancing rail, road, border gate infrastructure connectivity.

The two countries should step up the information work to raise public awareness of their friendship, and soon organise meetings for young people, he went on. Xi also welcomed Vietnam to participate in China’s global initiatives, for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world. The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern, and consented to coordinate in controlling and satisfactorily addressing disagreements, maintaining peace and stability at sea, and consolidating the favorable environment for development of each country.