PM Pham Minh Chinh welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Hanoi on July 27 evening. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 27 evening received US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who came to offer condolences to the Government and people of Vietnam as well as the family of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong over the Party leader's passing.

On behalf of President Joe Biden and the US administration, Secretary Blinken extended heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Vietnam for this profound loss.

PM Chinh, on behalf of the Government and people of Vietnam, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Secretary Blinken for visiting to pay respects and for President Biden’s condolences. He also conveyed his sincere thanks to President Biden, through Secretary Blinken, for the message of sympathy.

He highlighted that, thanks to the strategic vision and astute leadership of both General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Biden, Vietnam-US relations have entered a new and significant phase of development.

Secretary Blinken affirmed the US's commitment to further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam. He expressed satisfaction with the positive results achieved in nearly a year of implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, noting that the active performance of the Vietnam-US Joint Declaration and Action Plan in 2023 has yielded beneficial outcomes for both nations, contributing positively to regional and global peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.

Looking ahead to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025, both PM Chinh and Secretary Blinken agreed on the importance of enhancing high-level exchanges and cooperation, particularly in economic, trade, investment, high-tech sectors, and semiconductor collaboration. They emphasised the need to leverage cooperation in training high-quality human resources as a key focus and driving force for bilateral relations.

PM Chinh underscored the necessity of enhancing cooperation in addressing war legacies. Sharing his recent experience of visiting Vietnamese localities and meeting war veterans and their families on War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27), he emphasised the enduring impact of war wounds on future generations.

He urged the US to expedite demining, clearing unexploded ordnance, decontaminating dioxin hotspots, and supporting disabled individuals affected by the war. In return, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to fully and effectively cooperate in the search for US servicemen missing in action (MIA).

On international and regional issues of mutual interest, PM Chinh welcomed the US's comprehensive and responsible engagement in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions and the US's continued support for ASEAN's central role as well as ASEAN and Vietnam's principled stance on the East Sea issue.

Secretary Blinken reiterated the US’s support for a strong, independent, resilient, and prosperous Vietnam, its expanded international integration, and its increasingly significant role in ASEAN, the region, and global cooperation in addressing challenges.

Vietnamplus