US Secretary of State pays tribute to late Party General Secretary

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken offers incense to the Party leader. (Photo:VNA)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, along with a US delegation sent by President Joe Biden, on July 27 evening came to offer incense in tribute to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and extend condolences to the late leader's spouse Ngo Thi Man and his family at their residence on Thien Quang street in Hanoi.

Blinken conveyed President Joe Biden's condolences to Man and the family on the passing of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, emphasising that the leaders and officials of the US government, as well as President Biden himself, always regarded General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong as a friend and trusted partner. With his vision and under his leadership, the friendship and relations between the two countries were nurtured and developed robustly, reaching the highest level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership today.

Highlighting General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong as a model for reconciliation between the two countries and a builder of bridges between their people, Blinken affirmed that President Biden, the US government, and the American people would always remember and honour his legacy with fond memories of his significant contributions to the historical cooperation between the two nations.

On behalf of the family, Mrs. Man expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the kind sentiments from the US, President Biden, and Secretary Blinken towards the Party General Secretary. She shared that during his lifetime, the General Secretary was dedicated to fostering the Vietnam-US relationship. He and President Biden issued a joint declaration upgrading Vietnam-US relations to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in September 2023. She believed that both sides will continue to effectively implement the Vietnam-US Joint Declaration in September 2023 to further enhance and deepen the cooperative ties between the two countries for the benefit of their people.

On this occasion, Mrs. Man extended her sincere thanks and best wishes for health to President Biden, his spouse, and their family.

Vietnamplus