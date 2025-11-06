PM orders postponement of non-essential meetings to respond to storm No.13

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 6 signed an urgent directive instructing ministries, agencies and local authorities to implement emergency measures in response to typhoon Kalmaegi.

The directive calls for the complete evacuation of residents from high-risk areas and strictly prohibits people from staying on boats or floating cages. Evacuation efforts must be completed by 3 p.m. on November 6 before the storm makes landfall.

Storm No. 13 has intensified to category 14 (equivalent to 150-166 kilometers per hour), with gusts reaching category 17 (202-220 kilometers per hour), and continues moving rapidly at a speed of 30–35 kilometers per hour toward the coastal and inland areas of Central and South-Central regions.

The storm’s circulation is forecast to bring extremely heavy rainfall to provinces and cities from Quang Tri to Dak Lak. Ha Tinh, Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong provinces are also expected heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 150 to 300 millimeters. There is a very high risk of flash floods, landslides in mountainous areas, and widespread flooding in low-lying regions, riversides and urban areas, especially in places already saturated by recent prolonged rainfall.

On the morning of November 6, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha inspected storm preparedness efforts in Gia Lai Province.

Therefore, the Prime Minister requested ministries and provincial governments from Quang Tri to Khanh Hoa to activate their highest level of preparedness, ensuring the safety of residents and minimizing damage to property and infrastructure, particularly as many areas are still recovering from earlier floods.

The Prime Minister has instructed Party Secretaries and Chairpersons of People’s Committees in provinces and cities with vessels operating at sea, especially Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai and Dak Lak, where the storm is expected to have a direct impact, to postpone all non-essential meetings and activities. Local governments are to fully mobilize their political systems and concentrate all efforts on directing and overseeing storm and flood response operations.

The Prime Minister also assigned Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha to directly oversee on-site operations to ensure the timely coordination of response efforts to storm No. 13, heavy rains and floods.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong