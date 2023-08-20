PM inspects Kon Tum’s preparations for new academic year

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 19 visited Tu Mo Rong Boarding School for Ethnic Minority Students in Kon Tum and inspected the Central Highlands province’s preparations for the 2023-2024 academic year which will begin in early September.

According to the Director of the provincial Department of Education and Training, in the new school year, Kon Tum has over 160,000 students, of whom nearly 100,000 are of various ethnic minority groups; and more than 11,000 teachers and management staffs. Basic conditions for the new school year have been completed.

PM Chinh requested the local education sector to maintain the effective implementation of mechanisms and policies of the Party and the State on education and training, with the motto of “students are the centre, schools the foundation, teachers the driving force of education and training”.

The province should focus on raising the quality of teaching and learning, and improving the life skills for students, he said.

The Government leader asked local Party committees and authorities to pay attention to upgrading facilities for schools, especially boarding establishments for ethnic minority students, and attach importance to school administration.

On this occasion, PM Chinh presented VND1 billion (US$42,000) to Tu Mo Rong boarding school to help it buy equipment and upgrade facilities.