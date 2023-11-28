PM hopes for stronger science-technology cooperation with Brazil

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 28 for Brazilian Minister of Science and Technology Luciana Santos, who is also President of the Communist Party of Brazil.

Chinh expressed his belief that Santos’s visit will contribute to raising the efficiency of the comprehensive cooperation between the Brazilian Party and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) as well as the two countries, especially in science-technology and innovation.

The PM asked the official to convey his regards to Brazilian President Lula da Silva, saying Vietnamese high-ranking leaders wish to welcome the President to the Southeast Asian nation on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.

The leader noted his hope that the Brazilian government will accelerate the process so that Brazil will soon recognise Vietnam’s market economy mechanism, contributing to deepening the bilateral economic and trade ties.

He also urged Brazil to promote consensus within the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) on the early launch of free trade agreement negotiations with Vietnam.

Chinh also expressed his hope for more specific cooperation projects to make the bilateral relationship more practical and effective. Vietnam stands ready to accompany Brazil in multilateral and international issues, including promoting priorities of shared concern at the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in Brazil next year.

For her part, Santos handed over a letter from the Brazilian President to PM Chinh, and informed the host leader about outcomes of her talks with the Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology, during which the two sides agreed to strengthen collaboration, particularly in science-technology, and emerging technologies like quantum technology, AI, biotechnology, and semiconductor industry.