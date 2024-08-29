PM Chinh holds phone call with Thailand’s newly-appointed Prime Minister

The two leaders agreed on the need to elevate their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh holds a phone call with Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, following her appointment as the 31st Prime Minister of Thailand. (Photo:VNA)

Vietnam and Thailand should promptly upgrade their bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, fostering cooperation to address challenges and aiming to achieve a bilateral trade turnover of US$25 billion at the earliest opportunity.

This message was conveyed on Thursday during a phone call between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, following her appointment as the 31st Prime Minister of Thailand.

PM Chinh extended the regards and well wishes of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to the King, Queen and Royal Family of Thailand and congratulated Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her appointment.

He expressed confidence that the Government and people of Thailand will continue to achieve even greater accomplishments in the country's development.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed Vietnam's consistent foreign policy, which values and seeks to further strengthen the increasingly strong, trustworthy and substantive relationship between Vietnam and Thailand.

PM Chinh also extended his sympathies to the Government and people regarding the recent severe flash floods in northern Thailand.

Thai PM Paetongtarn thanked PM Chính for his congratulatory letter and phone call on the occasion of her new position.

She emphasised that Vietnam is a close neighbour and an important partner of Thailand in the region and highly praised the country's socio-economic development achievements.

She affirmed her readiness to cooperate with PM Chinh to enhance comprehensive and effective partnering between the two countries, for the benefit of their peoples and for peace and stability in the region.

The Thai PM also expressed her gratitude to Vietnam for the warm and gracious reception of Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn during her visit to Vietnam from August 13 to 15.

The two Prime Ministers assessed that the Vietnam-Thailand Strategic Partnership is growing robustly and effectively across various fields, and they agreed on the need to soon elevate their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

PM Chính commended Thailand for being Việt Nam’s largest trading partner and the second-largest foreign investor within ASEAN, affirming that the nation will continue to facilitate effective business operations for Thai enterprises in the country.

He also supported Thailand’s "Six Countries, One Destination" initiative, which aims to effectively tap into the tourism potential among ASEAN countries. The Thai PM expressed a desire for both sides to work closely to enhance regional transport connectivity, strengthen cooperation in culture, education and training and promote people-to-people exchanges, thereby fostering the role of friendship bridges between the two nations.

The Thai PM noted that Vietnam and Thailand have closely linked and complementary economies. She expressed a strong desire for the two countries to collaborate in leveraging their strengths to become key drivers of economic growth in the region.

Discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest, PM Chính proposed that Vietnam and Thailand continue to cooperate closely, strengthen ASEAN unity and centrality, support Laos in successfully chairing ASEAN in 2024 and promote sustainable development in the Mekong region.

He also emphasised the importance of maintaining ASEAN's common stance on the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region.

PM Chinh also extended a cordial invitation PM Paetongtarn for an official visit to Vietnam and co-chairing the 4th Vietnam-Thailand Joint Cabinet Meeting, which PM Paetongtarn graciously accepted.

VNA