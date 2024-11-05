PM calls on businesses for contributions to new era of nation’s rising

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called upon entrepreneurs and enterprises to join hands in bringing Vietnam to a new era of rising, while attending the National Brand Award 2024 in Hanoi on November 4 evening.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

At the event, 359 products by 190 businesses were recognized as meeting the criteria for the National Brand Award 2024, the highest number ever awarded.

Over recent years, Vietnam's national brand has made remarkable strides. The country not only entered the Top 100 of the strongest national brands but also emerged as the fastest-growing nation in brand value globally between 2019 and 2022.

In 2024, Vietnam's brand value is ranked 32nd out of the 193 evaluated countries, reaching US$507 billion, one place higher and a 2 percent rise in value compared to those in 2023.

Addressing the awarding ceremony, PM Pham Minh Chinh said that building and developing Vietnam's national brand is an extremely important and strategic mission, and a responsibility of everyone, requiring perseverance, continuous efforts, and creativity.

He congratulated the award winners on their outstanding performances, saying these are all businesses with impressive financial results, making great contributions to the State budget, creating decent jobs, actively engaging in social welfare activities, and contributing to the rapid and sustainable development of the country.

The Government leader noted that in the coming time, businesses need to continuously seize opportunities from the green growth and sustainable development trends, take the lead in the green revolution, leverage the advantages of the National Brand Award’s reputation, actively seek and expand international markets and engage more deeply in global supply chains.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh poses for a photo with representatives from awarded enterprises (Photo: VNA)

According to the Prime Minister, the positive image of each national brand will reflect the country's image, its traditions, culture and people.

As the world strengthens commitments to the efforts against emissions and climate change, businesses need to proactively transition to green production models, adopt renewable energy and use environmentally friendly technologies, he stressed.

PM Pham Minh Chinh also called for a continuous improvement of modern governance capabilities, the application of advanced, transparent, and sound governance standards, and a focus on sustainability in production.

The leader required enterprises to focus on training high-quality human resources, strengthening the connection of the talent and intellectual networks of Vietnamese people both at home and abroad, and building and enhancing corporate culture and the role of entrepreneurs, while ensuring comprehensive material and spiritual benefits for workers.

He called on businesses to fully capitalise on the opportunities brought about by the fourth industrial revolution to drive the transformation of growth models, restructure the economy in line with implementing strategic breakthroughs, and modernise the country, thereby striving to achieve the goals of green and sustainable growth.

Stating that the success and development of the business community is a measurement of the success of government management and governance, Mr. Pham Minh Chinh emphasised that the Government always understands, shares, and listens to the concerns of businesses, and continues to implement solutions to remove obstacles and create the best possible conditions for them to thrive.

The Government will also continue to improve policies, streamline administrative procedures, enhance the investment and business environment, and consider the removal of bottlenecks and barriers hindering the business development, taking this as an important political task for all levels of administrations, sectors, and localities, he committed.

Vietnamplus