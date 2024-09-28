Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is also head of the steering committee for reviewing and handling shortcomings in legal documents, chaired the committee's third meeting in Hanoi on September 28.

The PM calls for swift action to fix shortcomings in laws. (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting focused on addressing shortcomings in key laws and ensuring a more efficient regulatory framework to support economic growth and stability.

PM Chinh requested immediate action to fix shortcomings in the 2018 Law on Crop Production, the Law on Environmental Protection, the Law on Marine and Island Resources and Environment, the Law on the Organisation of the Government, and the Local Government Organisation Law.

He asked relevant ministries and agencies to promptly develop a new law to amend multiple laws related to public investment. Additionally, they were tasked with drafting the amended Law on the Management and Use of State Capital in Enterprises to resolve obstacles and unlock resources for development, especially during challenging times.

For proposed laws that are not included in the 2025 legislation-building program and plan, the PM called for their integration during the law evaluation process to ensure compliance with legal regulations.

Another key proposal was to identify institutional "bottlenecks" to facilitate production and trade. This aims to achieve the goals of promoting growth, controlling inflation, and stabilizing the macro-economy.

Alongside law-making, the government leader underlined the need to promptly issue decrees guiding the timely and effective enforcement of laws, and hold seminars and conferences to collect feedback on legal fields under review, especially those with differing opinions.

Specific tasks were also assigned to Deputy PM Le Thanh Long, who is standing deputy head of the steering committee, and relevant ministries and agencies, with a requirement to report back to the PM.

