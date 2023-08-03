PM calls for joint efforts to remove roadblocks to real estate market

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh highlighted joint efforts by ministries, agencies, businesses and people in handling pending issues related to the real estate market while chairing an online conference on August 3.



The conference, which was connected to 63 centrally-run cities and provinces, reviewed the implementation of the Government’s Resolution No. 33/NQ-CP dated March 11, 2023 on a number of solutions to remove obstacles to the real estate market and boost its safe, healthy and sustainable development.

The government leader lauded the sector for its significant contributions to socio-economic achievements Vietnam recorded over the past time, and emphasised its direct and widespread impacts on people, enterprises, and the national economy.

Following the issuance of the resolution, ministries and agencies have proposed the Government and the PM issue many mechanisms and policies to quickly untangle knots in the market, according to PM Chinh.

Thanks to such mechanisms and policies, along with others on banking, credit and investment, the property market has seen signs of recovery, he noted.

However, its operations have remained unstable and the recovery has remained sluggish, pushing many real estate firms into difficulties, he said, stressing that such issues need time and joint efforts to be addressed. At the conference, participants looked into causes behind the problems and proposed tasks and solutions to promote the market in the time ahead.