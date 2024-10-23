PM arrives in Kazan, starting trip to attend BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Kazan city of Russia on October 23 morning local time), beginning his two-day trip to attend the expanded BRICS Summit.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Kazan city of Russia on October 23 morning local time), beginning his two-day trip to attend the expanded BRICS Summit, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, Chair of BRICS 2024.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrives in Kazan city of Russia (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the Vietnamese delegation at the airport were the Prime Minister of Tatarstan, the First Deputy Mayor of Kazan, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi, among others.

This is the first time a head of the Vietnamese Government has attended the BRICS Summit, and also the first working trip to Russia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh which comes as both nations are preparing for the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties next year. It serves as a testament to the enduring Vietnam-Russia friendship, opening up practical and effective opportunities that match the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s attendance at the summit is an important step in implementing Vietnam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multi-lateralisation and diversification of foreign relations; being a friend, a reliable partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community; as well as its policy of promoting and elevating multilateral diplomacy.

It strongly reaffirms Vietnam’s proactive, active, and responsible spirit in addressing global issues; underscores the country’s commitment to promoting multilateralism, global solidarity, and the rule of law while raising the voice of developing nations for global peace, cooperation, and development.

Vietnam's engagement in discussions on pressing global issues with major and emerging economies further affirms its position, role and stature, presenting a picture of a nation that is peaceful, cooperative, dynamic, and innovative. Through the event, Vietnam will continue to deepen its cooperation with Russia and other countries.

VNA