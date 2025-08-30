Plaques unveiled at statues honoring military experts supported Vietnam in war

The Ministry of National Defense held a plaque unveiling ceremony for statue clusters honoring Soviet and Cuban military experts and laid symbolic foundation stones for monuments dedicated to Chinese military advisors and international soldiers from Laos and Cambodia on August 29 at the Vietnam Military History Museum.
The project, located in the outdoor exhibition space of the Vietnam Military History Museum, features five clusters of statues representing the Soviet Union, Cuba, China, Laos, and Cambodia. Each cluster consists of full-body bronze statues of three to five figures, standing 3 to 5 meters tall.
At present, the statue clusters honoring Soviet and Cuban military experts have been completed, while those representing China, Laos, and Cambodia are expected to be finished by December 22. These statue clusters are culturally and historically significant works with profound political and diplomatic meaning, aimed at promoting the education of tradition and strengthening the bonds of friendship between the Vietnamese people and military and their international partners.