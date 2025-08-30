Plaques unveiled at statues honoring military experts supported Vietnam in war

Commemorative plaques were installed at statues honoring military experts who assisted Vietnam during the war.

The Russian Ambassador and senior officials from Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense officiate the plaque unveiling ceremony for the statue cluster honoring military experts.

The Ministry of National Defense held a plaque unveiling ceremony for statue clusters honoring Soviet and Cuban military experts and laid symbolic foundation stones for monuments dedicated to Chinese military advisors and international soldiers from Laos and Cambodia on August 29 at the Vietnam Military History Museum.

The project, located in the outdoor exhibition space of the Vietnam Military History Museum, features five clusters of statues representing the Soviet Union, Cuba, China, Laos, and Cambodia. Each cluster consists of full-body bronze statues of three to five figures, standing 3 to 5 meters tall.

At present, the statue clusters honoring Soviet and Cuban military experts have been completed, while those representing China, Laos, and Cambodia are expected to be finished by December 22. These statue clusters are culturally and historically significant works with profound political and diplomatic meaning, aimed at promoting the education of tradition and strengthening the bonds of friendship between the Vietnamese people and military and their international partners.

The plaque unveiling ceremony for the statue cluster honoring Cuban military experts

Delegates carry out the plaque unveiling ceremony for the statue cluster honoring Soviet military experts.

Symbolic foundation stone laid for the statue cluster honoring Lao military experts

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh