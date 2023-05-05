Pilot suspended for suspected use of banned substance

An airline of Vietnam has suspended a pilot testing positive for ketamine, Deputy Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam Ho Minh Tan said on May 5.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Tan said the pilot was suspended so that the airline can take the next steps, noting an in-depth medical check is needed since an initial positive testing result could become negative later, or the person examined may use some types of medication containing certain substances subject to testing.

If this pilot used any banned substance, his license will be revoked permanently as in line with current regulations, he added.

The official went on to say that medical examination of the staff of airlines, especially pilots, is a regular activity. The CAAV also ordered increasing check-ups during major holidays or anniversaries, when the passenger volume often rises strongly.