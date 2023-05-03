Phu Quoc Airport security forces find two men suspected of bringing explosives

Phu Quoc Airport’s security forces found two men suspected of bringing explosives in their suitcase on a flight from the island city to Hanoi on May 3.

Director of the Phu Quoc International Aiport in Phu Quoc Island City in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, Nguyen Minh Dong confirmed the case.

According to a report of Bamboo Airways, at 7:10 pm on May 2 at the security screening checkpoint for a domestic flight on Phu Quoc – Hanoi route, airport security screeners discovered a bag of powder in checked luggage of passenger Nguyen Xuan Dinh, 49, from the northern province of Lang Son, and other bags of powder and stones in carry-on baggage of Chinese passenger Nong BoShou, 50.

These bags were tested and then the airport’s X-ray screening machines sounded an alarm bell with two words, "Explosives detected", flashed up on the computer screen in bright red letters.

The airport security force had a working session with two passengers who cannot display any documents related to their bags of power.

They said that the volume of the powder is impurities achieved by the grinding process. They bought these bags of powder from a jewelry store in HCMC and brought them to Phu Quoc City four days ago.

The Phu Quoc Airport’s security force made a report of the case with the presence of representatives of Bamboo Airways, the Southern Airport Authority on the island, the Police force of Duong To Ward, the Military Command of Phu Quoc City and handed over suspects to the Police Department of Duong To Ward.