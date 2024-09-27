Petrovietnam,Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners discuss green energy cooperation

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) Le Manh Hung has had a working session with leaders of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) - a global leader in renewable energy investments.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) Le Manh Hung has had a working session with leaders of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) - a global leader in renewable energy investments – within the framework of his recent visit to the US.

An overview of the working session between leaders of Petrovietnam and CIP (Photo: petrovietnam.petrotimes.vn)

Founded in 2012, CIP is now the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. It is managing 12 funds which focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

On March 7, 2024, Petrovietnam and CIP signed a Memorandum of Understanding, focusing on collaboration and knowledge and technology sharing in the field of green energy transition, and the assessment of cooperation opportunities for developing offshore wind projects in Vietnam and related issues.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the implementation of the document, particularly in the offshore wind sector. They evaluated the opportunities for developing offshore wind projects in Vietnam, shared information on the global offshore wind supply chain, and assessed the supply chain in Vietnam. Additionally, they exchanged views on the development and perfection of mechanisms and regulations related to this field.

Hung expressed his belief that with the strengths of each party, the upcoming collaboration between CIP and Petrovietnam will yield positive results in developing renewable energy, enhancing energy efficiency, and integrating advanced technologies, in line with the strategic development goals of both sides.

VNA