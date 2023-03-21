Petrol prices revised down from March 21 afternoon

Petrol prices were reduced in the latest adjustment from 3 p.m. on March 21 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

The retail price of RON 95-V was cut from VND24,740 (US$1.05) per liter to VND23,960; the price of RON 95-III was reduced from VND23,810 per liter to VND23,030 while the price of E5 RON 92 was decreased from VND22,800 per liter to VND22,020.

The price of diesel was reduced from VND21,706 to VND20,560 per liter and that of kerosene was down from VND20,710 to VND19,460 per liter.

Meanwhile, the price of mazut 180CST was also decreased by VND800 to VND14,479 per kg.

The two ministries determined to extract VND300 per liter from the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene for the petrol price stabilization fund.