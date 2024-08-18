National

People in Thua Thien Hue, Vietnam-Laos border guard forces offered gifts

SGGPO

The Border Post of A Dot Border Gate under Thua Thien Hue provincial Border Guard Command in collaboration with units and individuals offered gifts to people, students and armed forces in the Vietnam-Laos Border Area.

At A Dot-Ta Vang Border Gate, the Border Post of A Dot Border Gate donated 200 baby chicken to Ta Vang Police Station and Border Guard Company 531 in Sekong Province, Laos, with a total value of nearly VND10 million (US$399).

Additionally, the Border Post of A Dot Border Gate in collaboration with Hue-Da Nang charity group presented 120 gift packages containing clothing, rice bags, instant noodles, essential goods and cash to the people in Ka Lo mountain village, Kalum District, Sekong Province, Laos.

They also offered 30 gifts and cash to people with difficult circumstances in Lam Dot Commune, A Luoi District; and donated 21 bicycles, school bags and educational supplies to disadvantaged pupils in Lam Dot Commune, A Luoi District, Thua Thien Hue Province.

Some photos at the offering ceremony:

tr3.jpg
tr4.jpg
tr2.jpg
tr.1.jpg
By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnam-Laos border guard forces Border Post of A Dot Border Gate A Dot-Ta Vang Border Gate gift packages

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn