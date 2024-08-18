People in Thua Thien Hue, Vietnam-Laos border guard forces offered gifts

The Border Post of A Dot Border Gate under Thua Thien Hue provincial Border Guard Command in collaboration with units and individuals offered gifts to people, students and armed forces in the Vietnam-Laos Border Area.

At A Dot-Ta Vang Border Gate, the Border Post of A Dot Border Gate donated 200 baby chicken to Ta Vang Police Station and Border Guard Company 531 in Sekong Province, Laos, with a total value of nearly VND10 million (US$399).



Additionally, the Border Post of A Dot Border Gate in collaboration with Hue-Da Nang charity group presented 120 gift packages containing clothing, rice bags, instant noodles, essential goods and cash to the people in Ka Lo mountain village, Kalum District, Sekong Province, Laos.

They also offered 30 gifts and cash to people with difficult circumstances in Lam Dot Commune, A Luoi District; and donated 21 bicycles, school bags and educational supplies to disadvantaged pupils in Lam Dot Commune, A Luoi District, Thua Thien Hue Province.

Some photos at the offering ceremony:

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong